Jason Bateman, David Harbour return to Atlanta for series ‘DTF St. Louis’

Jason Bateman and David Harbour will be back in Atlanta in 2025 to shoot a limited HBO series “DTF St. Louis.”
The series is set to begin filming in metro Atlanta in February and run through May, according to an email sent to IATSE 479 unionized crew members.
Bateman, who starred in Netflix drama “Ozark” in Georgia from 2017 to 2021, and Harbour, who is finishing up the popular Netflix drama “Stranger Things” in metro Atlanta, will be executive producers.
HBO describes “DTF St. Louis” as a dark comedy “about a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead.”
The seven-episode show will be overseen by Steven Conrad, who produced Amazon Prime’s “Patriot.”
The series base will be Electric Owl Studios in Atlanta, which was home earlier this year to the upcoming “Naked Gun” reboot starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson and the J.J. Abrams thriller “Flowervale Street” starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor.
Harbour also stars in Marvel’s “Thunderbolts,” which shot in metro Atlanta and is back for some reshoots out of Atlanta Metro Studios in Union City next month. That film is set to come out in theaters in May 2025.
Bateman’s next film is Netflix’s “Carry-On” with Taron Egerton and Atlanta’s own Danielle Deadwyler coming out Dec. 13. He also stars in a drama series for Netflix “Black Rabbit” opposite Jude Law scheduled to hit the streaming service next year.
