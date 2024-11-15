Jason Bateman, David Harbour return to Atlanta for series ‘DTF St. Louis’

Jason Bateman and David Harbour will be back in Atlanta in 2025 to shoot a limited HBO series “DTF St. Louis.”

The series is set to begin filming in metro Atlanta in February and run through May, according to an email sent to IATSE 479 unionized crew members.

Bateman, who starred in Netflix drama “Ozark” in Georgia from 2017 to 2021, and Harbour, who is finishing up the popular Netflix drama “Stranger Things” in metro Atlanta, will be executive producers.