Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Jason Bateman, David Harbour return to Atlanta for series ‘DTF St. Louis’

It is set for HBO and will shoot from February to May of 2025 based out of Electric Owl Studios.
Jason Bateman and David Harbour are joining a limited HBO series "DTF St. Louis" that will shoot in metro Atlanta in early 2025. AP

Credit: ASSOICATE

Credit: ASSOICATE

Jason Bateman and David Harbour are joining a limited HBO series "DTF St. Louis" that will shoot in metro Atlanta in early 2025. AP
By
0 minutes ago

Jason Bateman and David Harbour will be back in Atlanta in 2025 to shoot a limited HBO series “DTF St. Louis.”

The series is set to begin filming in metro Atlanta in February and run through May, according to an email sent to IATSE 479 unionized crew members.

Bateman, who starred in Netflix drama “Ozark” in Georgia from 2017 to 2021, and Harbour, who is finishing up the popular Netflix drama “Stranger Things” in metro Atlanta, will be executive producers.

ExploreWhat's filming in Georgia in November 2024?

HBO describes “DTF St. Louis” as a dark comedy “about a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead.”

The seven-episode show will be overseen by Steven Conrad, who produced Amazon Prime’s “Patriot.”

The series base will be Electric Owl Studios in Atlanta, which was home earlier this year to the upcoming “Naked Gun” reboot starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson and the J.J. Abrams thriller “Flowervale Street” starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor.

Harbour also stars in Marvel’s “Thunderbolts,” which shot in metro Atlanta and is back for some reshoots out of Atlanta Metro Studios in Union City next month. That film is set to come out in theaters in May 2025.

Bateman’s next film is Netflix’s “Carry-On” with Taron Egerton and Atlanta’s own Danielle Deadwyler coming out Dec. 13. He also stars in a drama series for Netflix “Black Rabbit” opposite Jude Law scheduled to hit the streaming service next year.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: DUSTIN CHAMBERS

Jazz artists, fans find new venue in a sacred Midtown space
Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC

CNN founder Ted Turner’s colorful life, legacy explored by Max in six parts
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Robinson

Obscure films and cult classics are this local cinephile’s stock in trade
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Mel Gibson is in metro Atlanta shooting a drama called ‘Mermaid’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: DUSTIN CHAMBERS

Jazz artists, fans find new venue in a sacred Midtown space
CNN founder Ted Turner’s colorful life, legacy explored by Max in six parts
Mel Gibson is in metro Atlanta shooting a drama called ‘Mermaid’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens