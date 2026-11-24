Georgia Entertainment Scene What’s filming in Georgia now? Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour are back Erik Estrada, Kristen Stewart and John Cena are also shooting in metro Atlanta. Share Films and TV shows filming in Atlanta include Netflix's "Non-Refundable" starring Millie Bobby Brown (from left), "The Family Disappears" film with David Harbour and John Cena and indie film "Epic Zombie Christmas" featuring Erik Estrada. (Left three photos/AP; right photo/Rodney Ho-AJC)

By Rodney Ho 8 minutes ago

As the year winds down, filming in Georgia continues at a steady pace. Currently, the Georgia Film Office lists 25 active movies and TV shows, a blend of reality TV, scripted series and films. That is on par with business in the state the past two-plus years. Pluto and TLC both started production of reality shows this month, though only one of the four has been seen before: “Welcome to Plathville” on TLC, about a Cairo couple with nine children, shooting its ninth season. One future theatrical release began production this past month: “The Family Disappears,” starring John Cena and David Harbour in which a man’s family disappears and an interloper takes their place.

And Harbour’s fellow “Stranger Things” alum Millie Bobby Brown is about to begin production of a rom-com called “Non-Refundable” for Netflix. Erik Estrada, on the set of "Epic Zombie Christmas" at Tritith Production Center in Fayetteville on Nov. 16, 2026 speaking to Rodney Ho, reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Fenton) Erik Estrada of “CHiPS” fame is currently in Fayetteville shooting an independent film called “Epic Zombie Christmas” at the Town of Trilith that is a family-friendly comedy, not a horror movie.

The ever-busy Tyler Perry began and completed the fourth season of his popular Netflix drama “Beauty in Black” this past month.

ABC’s “American Idol,” which has concluded taping first-round auditions in Savannah, will be skipping Hollywood Week for Season 25 and move straight to Hawaii’s semifinal rounds. ABC is planning more live shows than in past seasons, which will air from Trilith Live in Fayetteville next spring.

Malin Akerman as Margo in "The Hunting Wives," a Netflix show that is moving production to Georgia after two seasons in North Carolina. (Photo courtesy of Netflix © 2026) Soap opera “The Hunting Wives” on Netflix is also shooting Season 3 around Georgia, moving from North Carolina, where it was based for its first two seasons. For background actor casting, it’s being dubbed “I Love Chuck.” Central Casting, for instance, is seeking choir members Dec. 3 in Lithia Springs. The most notable project that wrapped the past month was named “Elysian Fields” but was recently revealed to be a “Friday the 13th” reboot titled “Jason.” It’s set to be released on Friday the 13th in August 2027.

“Feeding the Soul,” an independent film that was shooting this week in the same Midtown office building complex as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is not on the Georgia film office list. A sequel to “21 Jump Street” dubbed “24 Jump Street,” which has begun extras casting under the name “Juice 2,″ will begin shooting in early 2027. An indie film set at the Plaza Theatre in Poncey-Highland neighborhood dubbed “Randy Mandy and the Curse of the Plaza Theatre” is set to begin production next year as well.

Plus, a major big-budget movie going by “Charlotte” is coming to Trilith Studios. That is rumored to be “Days of Thunder 2″ starring Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway, which is set to begin production in March. The Georgia Film Office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because companies are not obligated to update the state office. Kristen Stewart, shown at May's Cannes Film Festival, is appearing in the Georgia-made Amazon series "The Challenger." During production however, the series is going by "Dragonfly." (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Some films and TV shows go by pseudonyms on the film office page if requested by the producers. Amazon’s historic “The Challenger” series starring Kristen Stewart, for instance, is dubbed “Dragonfly.”

What opened between Oct. 19 to Nov. 23