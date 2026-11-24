As the year winds down, filming in Georgia continues at a steady pace.
Currently, the Georgia Film Office lists 25 active movies and TV shows, a blend of reality TV, scripted series and films. That is on par with business in the state the past two-plus years.
Pluto and TLC both started production of reality shows this month, though only one of the four has been seen before: “Welcome to Plathville” on TLC, about a Cairo couple with nine children, shooting its ninth season.
One future theatrical release began production this past month: “The Family Disappears,” starring John Cena and David Harbour in which a man’s family disappears and an interloper takes their place.
Erik Estrada of “CHiPS” fame is currently in Fayetteville shooting an independent film called “Epic Zombie Christmas” at the Town of Trilith that is a family-friendly comedy, not a horror movie.
The ever-busy Tyler Perry began and completed the fourth season of his popular Netflix drama “Beauty in Black” this past month.
ABC’s “American Idol,” which has concluded taping first-round auditions in Savannah, will be skipping Hollywood Week for Season 25 and move straight to Hawaii’s semifinal rounds. ABC is planning more live shows than in past seasons, which will air from Trilith Live in Fayetteville next spring.
Soap opera “The Hunting Wives” on Netflix is also shooting Season 3 around Georgia, moving from North Carolina, where it was based for its first two seasons. For background actor casting, it’s being dubbed “I Love Chuck.” Central Casting, for instance, is seeking choir members Dec. 3 in Lithia Springs.
“Feeding the Soul,” an independent film that was shooting this week in the same Midtown office building complex as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is not on the Georgia film office list.
A sequel to “21 Jump Street” dubbed “24 Jump Street,” which has begun extras casting under the name “Juice 2,″ will begin shooting in early 2027. An indie film set at the Plaza Theatre in Poncey-Highland neighborhood dubbed “Randy Mandy and the Curse of the Plaza Theatre” is set to begin production next year as well.
Plus, a major big-budget movie going by “Charlotte” is coming to Trilith Studios. That is rumored to be “Days of Thunder 2″ starring Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway, which is set to begin production in March.