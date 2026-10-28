David Harbour and John Cena, two actors who have spent plenty of time shooting films and TV shows in metro Atlanta, are back again next month to film the comedy “The Family Disappears.”
The movie is set to begin production Nov. 10 and will run 23 shooting days on location through early December, according to information provided to members of the crew union IATSE 479.
“The Family Disappears” follows an overworked dad who returns from a work trip to find his family has disappeared and a mysterious newcomer has bought and moved into their home, according to Fifth Season, the production company which produces Apple TV+’s “Severance.” The company did not say which actor would play the father and which one would be the interloper.
Harbour’s career took off after playing Jim Hopper on “Stranger Things” for nearly a decade. He has also starred in 2025’s “Thunderbolts,” the most recent Marvel movie shot in metro Atlanta in 2024 before Marvel moved out of Georgia and focused most of its films in the United Kingdom.
In September, Harbour won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series for his role as tenderhearted, underemployed American Sign Language interpreter Floyd Smernitch in the quirky award-winning HBO Max drama “DTF St. Louis.” That series was produced in metro Atlanta last year and came out in March.
Fifth Season’s next production is “The Good Daughter,” starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy, and is set to release on Peacock on Nov. 12. The six-episode limited thriller series, based on a book by Georgia author Karin Slaughter, was shot in metro Atlanta.