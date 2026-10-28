John Cena (left) and David Harbour will star in the new comedy “The Family Disappears,” which is set to begin production in metro Atlanta in November. (Associated Press)

David Harbour and John Cena, two actors who have spent plenty of time shooting films and TV shows in metro Atlanta, are back again next month to film the comedy “The Family Disappears.”

The movie is set to begin production Nov. 10 and will run 23 shooting days on location through early December, according to information provided to members of the crew union IATSE 479.

“The Family Disappears” follows an overworked dad who returns from a work trip to find his family has disappeared and a mysterious newcomer has bought and moved into their home, according to Fifth Season, the production company which produces Apple TV+’s “Severance.” The company did not say which actor would play the father and which one would be the interloper.