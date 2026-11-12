The Netflix romantic comedy “Non-Refundable” starring Brown will begin shooting Nov. 30 and is set to wrap Feb. 18, according to information provided to members of IATSE 479, the crew union.
The film’s home base will be Cinespace Atlanta, a familiar space for Brown since that was where “Stranger Things” filmed for almost a decade. That Netflix show provided her breakout role as Eleven. (Cinespace was previously owned by EUE/Screen Gems until 2023.)
In “Non-Refundable,” Brown is set to produce and star opposite Jack Innanen, who stars on FX’s hit comedy series “Adults.”
According to the British production company Postcard Productions, Nate (Innanen) and Dani (Brown) will play an ex-couple still on the hook for their wedding venue despite breaking up. Out of spite, they both travel to Mexico where they try showing each other up with new dates.
Brown now resides on a farm south of Atlanta with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and two adopted children.Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, is a co-producer of the film via PCMA Productions, the family production company.
She previously filmed the big budget 2025 sci-fi adventure film “Electric State” for Netflix primarily in metro Atlanta. Last year, Brown landed her first rom-com movie “Just Picture It,” which was also shot in metro Atlanta for Netflix. It’s expected to be released in 2027.
She is also planning another Netflix series, reuniting with fellow “Stranger Things” alum David Harbour. The series doesn’t yet have a name, but is expected to go into production next year. Where it’s going to shoot has not been released.
The production company A24 released this summary of that film: “Disgraced FBI agent turned security expert Matt Wolfe (Harbour) is drawn back into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown) — now an FBI agent determined to follow in his footsteps — vanishes on a mission, forcing him back into a field that has evolved beyond him.”
She also has another Netflix film in development called “Prism,” according to Deadline. Brown, the story said, will play Cassie, “a woman with the unique ability to communicate with apparitions, who must uncover the cause of a newly discovered phenomenon that causes ‘visitors’ (ghosts) to appear all over the world before it’s too late.”
According to the Georgia film office, Netflix is currently shooting at least three other productions in metro Atlanta: a Tyler Perry film “Emulous”; the fourth season of his popular dramatic series “Beauty in Black”; and the latest season of the reality competition show “Funny AF with Kevin Hart.”
Georgia TV and film production remains at a steady, modest clip of late with a range of independent films, bigger-budget series and movies and reality shows — including “American Idol” and “The Family Disappears.”