Georgia Entertainment Scene Millie Bobby Brown’s latest Netflix film ‘Non-Refundable’ coming to Georgia The ‘Stranger Things’ star lives on a farm in Fayetteville. Share Millie Bobby Brown attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 3” at the Plaza Hotel on Thursday, June 25, 2026, in New York. Brown is set to produce and star in the upcoming romantic comedy “Non-Refundable.” (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago

Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things” fame not only lives in Georgia, but also keeps landing projects to shoot in the state. The Netflix romantic comedy “Non-Refundable” starring Brown will begin shooting Nov. 30 and is set to wrap Feb. 18, according to information provided to members of IATSE 479, the crew union. The film’s home base will be Cinespace Atlanta, a familiar space for Brown since that was where “Stranger Things” filmed for almost a decade. That Netflix show provided her breakout role as Eleven. (Cinespace was previously owned by EUE/Screen Gems until 2023.) Related Story Karin Slaughter takes reins on Peacock series of her book ‘The Good Daughter’ November 11, 2026 Millie Bobby Brown attends the Netflix upfront at Sunset Pier 94 Studios on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in New York. Brown not only lives in Georgia, but also keeps landing projects to shoot in the state. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) In “Non-Refundable,” Brown is set to produce and star opposite Jack Innanen, who stars on FX’s hit comedy series “Adults.”

According to the British production company Postcard Productions, Nate (Innanen) and Dani (Brown) will play an ex-couple still on the hook for their wedding venue despite breaking up. Out of spite, they both travel to Mexico where they try showing each other up with new dates. Brown now resides on a farm south of Atlanta with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and two adopted children. Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, is a co-producer of the film via PCMA Productions, the family production company.

The production company A24 released this summary of that film: “Disgraced FBI agent turned security expert Matt Wolfe (Harbour) is drawn back into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown) — now an FBI agent determined to follow in his footsteps — vanishes on a mission, forcing him back into a field that has evolved beyond him.”

She also has another Netflix film in development called “Prism,” according to Deadline. Brown, the story said, will play Cassie, “a woman with the unique ability to communicate with apparitions, who must uncover the cause of a newly discovered phenomenon that causes ‘visitors’ (ghosts) to appear all over the world before it’s too late.” Related Story Meet the Atlanta man who endured 12 days in prison for a Netflix reality show November 4, 2026 According to the Georgia film office, Netflix is currently shooting at least three other productions in metro Atlanta: a Tyler Perry film “Emulous”; the fourth season of his popular dramatic series “Beauty in Black”; and the latest season of the reality competition show “Funny AF with Kevin Hart.”