ajc logo
X

ON SET: BET+’s ‘sitcom ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ keeps it raw and real into a third season

"The Ms. Pat Show" has an Emmy nomination and has received strong critical and fan support. BET+

Combined ShapeCaption
"The Ms. Pat Show" has an Emmy nomination and has received strong critical and fan support. BET+

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Seasons two and three shot earlier this year in Atlanta back to back.

Patricia Williams, who goes by Ms. Pat, bounds down the set stairs and starts helping her sister Denise do the laundry while questioning her husband’s odd behavior.

At one point, she grabs a large bra that is supposed to be hers and the studio audience chuckles. After the scene ends, Ms. Pat starts goofing around with said bra and garners even more laughs. “I didn’t buy’em,” she cracked off camera. “I grew’em!”

Veteran actress Tami Roman, who plays the lithe Denise, adds, “That’d be a dress for me!”

The BET+ series “The Ms. Pat Show” which is a semi-autobiographical take on the Atlanta native’s life, was on its final day of production in Atlanta earlier this summer after several months of shooting two consecutive seasons and 20 episodes. There was burbling joy and energy among the cast, crew and studio audience members as former V-103 host Miss Sophia and a DJ made it feel like a party between takes with loud music and jokes.

It didn’t hurt that the show had received an Emmy nomination for directing for a comedy series.

Season two is now available on the streaming service and season three will likely come out in 2023. Critics and fans have lauded the show for its biting wit, its authenticity and Ms. Pat’s underlying humanity even when her character is being mean.

“The Ms. Pat Show,” in fact, feels very much like a modern-day “Roseanne,” a blue-collar family living in a small, white conservative town in Indiana. The big difference is she’s Black and grew up in the rough streets of Atlanta. She moved to Indiana hoping to raise her kids in a safer environment.

“I had never acted before,” said Ms. Pat, a stand-up comic by trade who is now also a morning host on Atlanta radio station V-103. “They sent me to acting classes. This was my story so it was even more challenging. I had to pull from my own feelings and learn to connect with other actors. One reporter asked me if this was a comedy or a drama. You got me! I’m doing 100 different things in one episode. Should people be crying during a comedy?”

Jordan Cooper, the executive producer and showrunner, added: “Plenty of times we’ll say cut and we’re all crying. I like to use comedy as a healing tool.”

Most of the show’s prime story ideas stem from things that actually happened to Ms. Pat. During season 3, for instance, a cousin shows up who took the rap for Ms. Pat and kept her out of prison. The story line is changed up a bit from real life but the core tensions remain. “This cousin took a drug case for me,” Ms. Pat said. “My career took off. She feels like I owe her something.”

Ms. Pat has a gay daughter so she did an episode where her character was ignorant of non-binary terms. “I get so many emails saying, ‘Thank you for telling my story,’” she said. “Personally, I love my child more than I give a [expletive] about her sexuality.”

Cooper, she said, would encourage Ms. Pat to go deep on some really dark parts of her life, like being molested by her mother’s boyfriend. “I’d tell him, ‘I’m not ready,’” she said. “We did it during the second season. It’s a very strong episode. It was also healing for me but still hurtful. I remember getting in my car after the shoot and crying.”

Ms. Pat is proud her show has helped build the audience at BET+, which was less than two years old when “Ms. Pat Show” debuted last year. “I used to be a drug dealer,” she said. “We could start a trap. This is our trap. We got them hooked. They’ll come back!” (BET+, owned by Viacom, has not publicly released subscription numbers since early 2021, when it said it had 1.5 million subscribers.)

She said she spent the past year talking incessantly about the show to anybody who would listen, figuring she was her own best marketing tool. “TV, radio, podcasts,” she said. “I became so tired of promoting it but I kept on doing it to get the word out.”

Combined ShapeCaption
"The Ms. Pat Show" is a cornerstone of BET+, the streaming service. It now has two seasons available and a third coming out next year. BET+

Credit: BET+

"The Ms. Pat Show" is a cornerstone of BET+, the streaming service. It now has two seasons available and a third coming out next year. BET+

Credit: BET+

Combined ShapeCaption
"The Ms. Pat Show" is a cornerstone of BET+, the streaming service. It now has two seasons available and a third coming out next year. BET+

Credit: BET+

Credit: BET+

And now that it’s clear her work has paid off, she said she doesn’t want to ease up on the accelerator.

“That’s just a mentality in me,” she said. “Attention spans are so short out there. You have to constantly keep yourself out in front of people’s minds. You have to train them to think that this is what they need to watch.”

Ms. Pat on the show surrounded herself with more experienced actors including J. Bernard Calloway as her supportive husband Terry and Roman, who provides plenty of physical comedy as Ms. Pat’s off-kilter sister Denise. “I love Lucille Ball,” said Roman, who has also made a name for herself on “Real World” and “Basketball Wives.” “I love Dick Van Dyke. All that silly stuff. I’m able to bring that to the table.”

Calloway enjoys the interplay between the actors and showrunner Cooper. “He lets us run, then wrangles us in,” he said. “Ultimately, he trusts us. That’s the greatest feeling. There are no handcuffs.”

Briyana Guadalupe, who plays Janelle, Ms. Pat’s angsty social justice warrior of a teen daughter, said she marvels over Ms. Pat’s ability to be in the moment and finding the funny.

There was a scene, for instance, where Janelle inadvertently ended up with cupcake icing on her cheek. “Ms. Pat was supposed to just walk away but instead, she slid her finger on my face, took the icing and licked it off her finger. I looked at her shocked. That was my actual reaction, not scripted. It was so Ms. Pat. It was perfect.”

Cooper said what helps the show is the fact it is in front of a live studio audience, a template for sitcoms going back to “I Love Lucy.” Even during the heart of the pandemic, they scrounged together 25 people for each episode season one, enduring the pains of COVID-19 testing and mask protocols. For season two and three, they were able to bring in more than 50 people at a time.

“I love sitcoms,” he said. “It’s theater with cameras. The audience is another character on the show.”

IF YOU WATCH

“The Ms. Pat Show,” first two seasons available on BET+

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta attorney Page Pate died in a drowning accident off of St. Simons on Sept. 10, 2022.

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island7h ago
Forsyth County Schools central office in Cumming, Ga. A principal in the district was captured on video using a racial slur in a conversation with a student about offensive language. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Forsyth County principal uses racial slur in video captured by student
1h ago
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker take separate approaches to the economy as an issue on the campaign trail.

Credit: staff

Two Georgia Republican candidates, two different views on economy
5h ago
Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker take separate approaches to the economy as an issue on the campaign trail.

Credit: staff

Two Georgia Republican candidates, two different views on economy
5h ago
Southern Airways Express

Southern Airways to operate out of main terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson
12h ago
The Latest
FILE - In this March 21, 2017 file photo, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson presents a lecture at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend, Ind. Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphone and take in the phenomenon yourself. Tyson told an audience to "Experience this one emotionally, psychologically, physically," at New York's American Museum of Natural History on Monday Aug. 14, 2017. The Aug. 21 event will be the first total solar eclipse in 99 years to cross a coast-to-coast swath of the United States. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

Credit: AP

INTERVIEW: Neil deGrasse Tyson says current billionaire ‘space’ travel doesn’t really...
1h ago
INTERVIEW: Atlanta saxophonist Avery Dixon in finals of ‘America’s Got Talent’
5h ago
WSB-TV newscast temporarily preempts ‘Tamron Hall’ talk show at 3 p.m. until midterm...
Featured
Grayson Green, a 17-year-old from Marietta, was shot and killed at a party May 21.

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: Several witnesses run from Marietta apartments where teen was fatally shot
23h ago
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
2h ago
Atlanta Streetcar extension to Ponce City Market - Drawings and details released by MARTA
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top