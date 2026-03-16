Business

Tyler Perry Studios sells stake in BET+. Here’s what that means for fans.

Perry will continue to produce programming for BET as part of a deal he struck in 2024.
Tyler Perry (photographed in front of Tyler Perry Studios in Fort McPherson) is producing new seasons of eight existing shows and has launched a new series, all for BET. (Hyosub Shin/AJC FILE)
Tyler Perry (photographed in front of Tyler Perry Studios in Fort McPherson) is producing new seasons of eight existing shows and has launched a new series, all for BET. (Hyosub Shin/AJC FILE)
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20 minutes ago

Tyler Perry Studios has sold its equity stake in BET+ to Paramount Skydance, a deal that will help facilitate the larger media company’s plans to put more content on its own streaming service.

Starting in June, BET+ will shut down and its programming will be folded into Paramount+, a spokesperson for the BET Media Group confirmed Friday.

In a memo shared with employees, BET Networks President Louis Carr said BET is an essential part of Paramount’s portfolio and long-term content strategy. Its programming will be clearly branded and findable in the existing BET Hub.

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“This moment is about growth and about ensuring BET’s voice continues to shape culture at an even greater global scale,” Carr said in the memo, reported by Variety.

Terms of Tyler Perry Studios’ buyout were not disclosed. Perry will continue to produce programming for BET Media Group as part of a nonexclusive deal announced in 2024, under which he is producing new seasons of eight existing shows and has launched a new series.

BET+ launched in 2019 as a joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, and now houses more than a thousand hours of original programming. Perry has either written, directed or executive produced multiple shows across the service, including “All the Queen’s Men,” “Zatima” and “Sistas.” Other shows unaffiliated with Perry have ties to Atlanta, including “The Ms. Pat Show,” which was created by the titular Atlanta comedian, and “Diarra from Detroit,” which films in Atlanta.

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Both Paramount and BET Media Group have never publicly released subscriber numbers for BET+. The service likely has a fraction of the overall subscribers for Paramount+, which ended 2025 with 79 million, according to Paramount’s most recent quarterly report.

The move is the latest announcement to come from Paramount, which announced its plans to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery last month to create a film, TV and streaming giant it says will be well positioned to compete in the rapidly evolving entertainment industry. As part of the deal, WBD’s HBO Max and Paramount+ will unite under one streaming product, creating a service with about 210 million subscribers. Its chief competitor Netflix, by comparison, ended 2025 with 325 million subscribers.

The BET+ integration is not the first time Paramount has folded a standalone streaming platform into Paramount+. In 2023, the media company integrated Showtime’s service into the premium tier of Paramount+.

About the Author

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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