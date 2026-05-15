Georgia Entertainment Scene ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ moving to Atlanta from Los Angeles The 18th season is going to shoot at Tyler Perry Studios starting in June. Lori Greiner and guest Shark Rashaun Williams, a minority owner in the Atlanta Falcons, close a deal with entrepreneurs Victoria Yang, Nikki Varanasi and Lucy Yang during the Season 17 finale of Shark Tank that aired April 22, 2026, on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago Share

ABC’s “Shark Tank” is moving from Los Angeles to Atlanta after 17 seasons, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. Production has left the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, California, and is set to begin production of Season 18 in Atlanta in June, according to a source at Sony Pictures Television who wasn’t officially authorized to provide the information.

Tyler Perry Studios will be the new home of the popular reality competition show, according to a source close to the studio who was not permitted to discuss tenants there. (From Left to Right): Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Rashaun Williams. (Disney/Christopher Willard) California’s tax credit system currently favors scripted shows and recently added incentives for animated series and higher-budget competition shows. But traditional game shows are excluded. As a result, some game shows have decided to move to Atlanta, which has no such limitations for its 18-year-old state film and tax credit system. Georgia still draws about 20 to 30 TV and film productions at any given time, but that is below the average volume between 2015 and 2022, as competition from other states and countries has led many scripted films and TV shows to go elsewhere.

“Shark Tank,” which celebrates American ingenuity, has been a reliable ratings draw for ABC since it debuted in 2009, and dozens of Atlanta entrepreneurs over the years have benefited from the exposure. It has also turned the wealthy investor “Sharks” such as Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John into household names.