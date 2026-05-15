ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ moving to Atlanta from Los Angeles
The 18th season is going to shoot at Tyler Perry Studios starting in June.
Lori Greiner and guest Shark Rashaun Williams, a minority owner in the Atlanta Falcons, close a deal with entrepreneurs Victoria Yang, Nikki Varanasi and Lucy Yang during the Season 17 finale of Shark Tank that aired April 22, 2026, on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard)
ABC’s “Shark Tank” is movingfrom Los Angeles to Atlanta after 17 seasons, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.
Production has left the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, California, and is set to begin production of Season 18 in Atlanta in June, according to a source at Sony Pictures Television who wasn’t officially authorized to provide the information.
Tyler Perry Studios will be the new home of the popular reality competition show, according to a source close to the studio who was not permitted to discuss tenants there.
(From Left to Right): Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Rashaun Williams. (Disney/Christopher Willard)
As a result, some game shows have decided to move to Atlanta, which has no such limitations for its 18-year-old state film and tax credit system. Georgia still draws about 20 to 30 TV and film productions at any given time, but that is below the average volume between 2015 and 2022, as competition from other states and countries has led many scripted films and TV shows to go elsewhere.
ABC’s “Press Your Luck” hosted by Elizabeth Banks recently departed Los Angeles and taped its seventh season at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. It’s set to return to ABC, Hulu and Disney+ this July.
The network’s “Celebrity Family Feud” hosted by Steve Harvey also left Los Angeles last year for Tyler Perry Studios but has moved to Trilith this month. It is set to air the same night as “Press Your Luck” this summer. (The syndicated version of “Family Feud” has been produced in Atlanta for most of the past 16 years.)
Fox’s “The 1% Club,” which is hosted by Joel McHale and is currently airing new episodes, shot Season 1 in Los Angeles, then moved the second season to Atlanta last year.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.