As film industry declines, Georgia has become a hotspot for game shows.

Georgia native and former “Inside Edition” host Deborah Norville shoots an episode of her game show “The Perfect Line” at Trilith Studios on Tuesday, July 24, 2025, in Fayetteville. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Seven shows have shot in the Peach State this year so far, from ‘Family Feud’ to ‘Scrambled Up.’

At least seven game shows have shot here in the past year including “Family Feud,” “25 Words or Less,” “Flip Side” and the Fox prime-time program “The 1% Club.”

Georgia is losing the battle for big-budget films to other countries and states, but it has found a consolation prize: game shows.

“The goal remains the same: develop a great game show for the whole family that will attract the widest possible global audience,” said “Scrambled Up” creator David Noll, who hopes to turn the game show into a successful app. (“Bingo Blitz” began as a mobile app and was adapted for TV.)

But even game shows require creative teamwork to launch in 2025. “Scrambled Up” needed four companies to get off the ground: Keller/Noll for the game show concept, Bulhack’s Big Fish Entertainment for distribution, Atlanta-based Crazy Legs Productions to pin down Electric Owl Studios to shoot the show and former Disney chief Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company for up-front investment cash.

“Game shows are both fun and efficient to create,” said David Bulhack, an executive producer of the new game show “Scrambled Up.” “We are seeing the benefit of coming down to Georgia.”

As broadcast networks seek cheap original programming amid shrinking viewers and ad revenue, game shows remain a cost-effective avenue to produce oodles of content in a short period of time.

The syndicated game show “Flip Side,” hosted by Jaleel White, moved from Los Angeles to Atlanta for Season 2. White says he was bowled away by the Southern hospitality. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Game show budgets are a pittance compared to, say, “The Avengers,” but they provide locals a chance to not only win a few bucks, but show up on TV.

For decades, most game shows were shot in Los Angeles. But California tax credits favor scripted shows, while Georgia does not.

Game show producers are drawn by Georgia’s generous tax credits and the sizable volume of potential game show contestants within driving distance of Atlanta.

Shows often need to find at least 700 different American contestants a year, which makes camping overseas economically daunting. For most of these lower-budget productions, players have to pay their own way to get to the studio.

As a result, the contestant pool, producers say, is diverse and not overly saturated with would-be actors and models that tend to show up in Los Angeles.

“You see so many more salt of the earth people,” said Eric Pierce, a GSN executive producer who oversaw “Flip Side” at Trilith Studios this past June. “One of my favorite parts of the show each morning was going into the contestant holding room and seeing such a wide variety of players from 18 to 80.”

Sean Ricci, 32, who works in finance, drove five hours from Jacksonville, Florida, to Atlanta to compete in “Scrambled Up” in early September. He took a day off from work and crashed at a friend’s pad overnight.