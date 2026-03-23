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Live updates: What we’re seeing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Travelers are encountering long lines amid the fallout of a partial government shutdown.
Travelers line up all the way to the sidewalks for Transportation Security Administration checkpoints checks early Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the partial government shutdown on March 23, 2026. TSA officers have been working without pay for weeks amid the shutdown. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Travelers line up all the way to the sidewalks for Transportation Security Administration checkpoints checks early Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the partial government shutdown on March 23, 2026. TSA officers have been working without pay for weeks amid the shutdown. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
2 hours ago

The AJC is on the ground at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday, March 23. Here is a feed of what we’re seeing.

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