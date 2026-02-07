Sharon Stone, Anthony Mackie coming to Atlanta for Mamet’s ‘Speed-the-Plow’

Anthony Mackie (left) and Sharon Stone are set to star in a film adaptation of the David Mamet play “Speed-the-Plow,” shooting in Atlanta throughout February and March. (AP)

Mackie’s last production in Atlanta was ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’

The film is set to shoot from Feb. 18 to March 13, according to a notice sent by casting company Casting TaylorMade.

Sharon Stone and Anthony Mackie are two major stars coming to Atlanta later this month to shoot a film adaptation of the 1988 David Mamet Broadway satire “Speed-the-Plow.”

The original play starred Joe Mantegna, Madonna and Ron Silver in a Tony-winning performance.

According to Deadline, the film will not slavishly follow the plotline of the play. It will be set at the fictional American Prestige Studios, where junior executive Bob Grant (Mackie) is appointed to a head of production role.

Grant is emotionally and philosophically unsuited to a job overseeing the production of schlocky films. He is surrounded by a studio time server, Charlie Fox (Ben Mendelsohn); an office temp, Karen (Emily Alyn Lind); and unstable movie star Gemma Speed (Stone).

Mamet, 78, will direct. He is well known for his play “Glengarry Glen Ross” as well as the hit film version. Among the screenplays he has written include “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” “The Untouchables” and “Wag the Dog.”