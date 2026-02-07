Georgia Entertainment Scene

Sharon Stone, Anthony Mackie coming to Atlanta for Mamet’s ‘Speed-the-Plow’

Mackie’s last production in Atlanta was ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’
Anthony Mackie (left) and Sharon Stone are set to star in a film adaptation of the David Mamet play “Speed-the-Plow,” shooting in Atlanta throughout February and March. (AP)
Anthony Mackie (left) and Sharon Stone are set to star in a film adaptation of the David Mamet play “Speed-the-Plow,” shooting in Atlanta throughout February and March. (AP)
By
24 minutes ago

Sharon Stone and Anthony Mackie are two major stars coming to Atlanta later this month to shoot a film adaptation of the 1988 David Mamet Broadway satire “Speed-the-Plow.”

The film is set to shoot from Feb. 18 to March 13, according to a notice sent by casting company Casting TaylorMade.

The original play starred Joe Mantegna, Madonna and Ron Silver in a Tony-winning performance.

According to Deadline, the film will not slavishly follow the plotline of the play. It will be set at the fictional American Prestige Studios, where junior executive Bob Grant (Mackie) is appointed to a head of production role.

RELATED
10 TV and movie spots in metro Atlanta location scouts love to use

Grant is emotionally and philosophically unsuited to a job overseeing the production of schlocky films. He is surrounded by a studio time server, Charlie Fox (Ben Mendelsohn); an office temp, Karen (Emily Alyn Lind); and unstable movie star Gemma Speed (Stone).

Mamet, 78, will direct. He is well known for his play “Glengarry Glen Ross” as well as the hit film version. Among the screenplays he has written include “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” “The Untouchables” and “Wag the Dog.”

Mackie’s last production in Atlanta was “Captain America: Brave New World,” which came out a year ago. It doesn’t appear that Stone has filmed any major film or TV show in Georgia before.

RELATED
‘Bridgerton’ matriarchs give Atlanta a royal welcome

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

More Stories

The Latest

This month, Colin Leonard, an Atlanta-based mastering engineer, was awarded his second consecutive Grammy for album of the year. Last year, he won for his work on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter.” This year, he won for Bad Bunny’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” the first Spanish-language project to receive the honor. (Courtesy of SING Mastering)

Meet the Atlanta mastering engineer behind Bad Bunny’s biggest songs

In Mimi Plumb’s photos of the West, American anxieties glare like the sun

‘Bridgerton’ matriarchs give Atlanta a royal welcome

Keep Reading

Social issues fuel pitch-black farce in former Atlantan’s new play

Actor Michael Keaton honored as Man of the Year by Harvard's Hasty Pudding theater group

What to Stream: 'Splitsville,' J. Cole, 'Puppy Bowl,' Keke Palmer, Nick Jonas and Nioh 3

Featured

Stewart Detention Center

Federal judge in Georgia calls out ICE for continuing to deny bond hearings

College Park officials conducted ‘shakedown’ of apartment owner, suit says

Office tower, apartments proposed for Church at Wieuca property