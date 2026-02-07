Sharon Stone, Anthony Mackie coming to Atlanta for Mamet’s ‘Speed-the-Plow’

Sharon Stone and Anthony Mackie are two major stars coming to Atlanta later this month to shoot a film adaptation of the 1988 David Mamet Broadway satire “Speed-the-Plow.”
The film is set to shoot from Feb. 18 to March 13, according to a notice sent by casting company Casting TaylorMade.
The original play starred Joe Mantegna, Madonna and Ron Silver in a Tony-winning performance.
According to Deadline, the film will not slavishly follow the plotline of the play. It will be set at the fictional American Prestige Studios, where junior executive Bob Grant (Mackie) is appointed to a head of production role.
Grant is emotionally and philosophically unsuited to a job overseeing the production of schlocky films. He is surrounded by a studio time server, Charlie Fox (Ben Mendelsohn); an office temp, Karen (Emily Alyn Lind); and unstable movie star Gemma Speed (Stone).
Mamet, 78, will direct. He is well known for his play “Glengarry Glen Ross” as well as the hit film version. Among the screenplays he has written include “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” “The Untouchables” and “Wag the Dog.”
Mackie’s last production in Atlanta was “Captain America: Brave New World,” which came out a year ago. It doesn’t appear that Stone has filmed any major film or TV show in Georgia before.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.