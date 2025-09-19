‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 preview: Marietta native Robert Patrick plays a baddie

Robert Patrick plays the evil Dunmire in the third season of "Tulsa King," on Paramount+. (Brian Douglas/Courtesy of Paramount+)

Dwight opens a distillery selling extremely rare and valuable bourbon. Dunmire gets angry because Dwight is honing in on his valuable liquor business turf. So he naturally retaliates. The battle between Dwight and Dunmire is the season story arc that will likely end badly for Dunmire because there is only one “Tulsa King.”

In the show’s third season, which debuts Sunday, they face off against Jeremiah Dunmire, nicknamed the “Tyrant of Tulsa.” He’s played by Marietta native Robert Patrick, who has a knack for portraying tough guys, from “Terminator 2″ to “The X-Files” to “Peacemaker.”

Kevin Pollak, a longtime character actor who has been in big films like “Casino” and “The Usual Suspects,” plays rogue FBI agent Musso who knows about Dwight’s illegal activities in Tulsa. But instead of turning him in, Musso decides to blackmail Dwight for his own purposes. Dwight has to keep this relationship under wraps from his employees.

The soapy drama, which moved production to metro Atlanta from Oklahoma last year, has been both a critical and ratings success for Paramount+. The streaming service is so confident about Season 3, it renewed the show for a fourth season this week.

Dwight Manfredi (played by Sylvester Stallone) visits his New York mafioso buddies in the first episode of Season 3 of "Tulsa King." (Atsushi Nishijima/Courtesy of Paramount+.)

Patrick previously worked with Stallone in the critically acclaimed 1997 dramatic film “Cop Land.” In an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Patrick said he had “the best time filming ‘Tulsa King’ in my hometown. Working with Sly is always great! My respect and admiration for him runs deep!”

Pollak was thrilled to get the role since he had never worked with Stallone before.

Kevin Pollak, who plays special agent Musso in the Paramount+ original series "Tulsa King," was thrilled to get the role. (Brian Douglas/Courtesy of Paramount+.)

“Another gift has fallen into my lap,” Pollak said. I’m going to make the most of it. I was thrilled to be jumping into a show that was already a massive success. That’s a pretty rarified situation. Sly was instantly disarming and charming and funny and generous as a scene partner. It’s been a phenomenal gig.”

Dana Delany, another actor with plenty of accolades over the years on shows such as “Body of Proof” and “Desperate Housewives,” has gotten to work with Stallone all three seasons. She plays Dwight’s loyal love interest, the likable and sharply intelligent horse farm owner Margaret Devereaux.

“She may be crazy about Dwight but she always has her own thing going on behind the scenes,” says Dana Delany of her character Margaret Devereaux in "Tulsa King." (Brian Douglas/Courtesy of Paramount+)

Their interplay on the show remains sweet and lived in, a couple who understands and supports each other even if Dwight’s actions are often questionable and sometimes violent. At the same time, she is her own woman.