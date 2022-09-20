Score no more: Cumming South Forsyth’s defense is flawless in stopping Buford Lanier 28-0

Defense dominated as Cumming South Forsyth pitched a 28-0 shutout of Buford Lanier for a Georgia high school football victory on August 19.
The War Eagles fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Longhorns' expense.
Cumming South Forsyth thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.
