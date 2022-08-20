Over and out: Lafayette punches through Summerville Chattooga 42-12

Lafayette earned a convincing 42-12 win over Summerville Chattooga in Georgia high school football on August 19.
Lafayette drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Summerville Chattooga after the first quarter.
The Ramblers’ offense moved in front for a 21-12 lead over the Indians at the intermission.
Lafayette thundered to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Ramblers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Indians 14-0 in the last stanza.
