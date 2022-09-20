Nerve-racking affair ends with Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett on top of Lawrenceville Discovery 29-22

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett finally found a way to top Lawrenceville Discovery 29-22 in Georgia high school football on August 19.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett jumped ahead over Lawrenceville Discovery when the final quarter began 21-14.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 29-22.
