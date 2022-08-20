Kennesaw North Cobb clips Atlanta Westlake in tight tilt 21-17

Kennesaw North Cobb could finally catch its breath after a close call against Atlanta Westlake in a 21-17 victory at Atlanta Westlake High on August 19 in Georgia football action.
Atlanta Westlake authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Kennesaw North Cobb at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions took a 10-7 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Lions had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Warriors won the session and the game with a 14-7 performance.
