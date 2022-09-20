Cordele Crisp County rides the rough off Vienna Dooly County 17-6

Cordele Crisp County stretched out and finally snapped Vienna Dooly County to earn a 17-6 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Cordele Crisp County a 7-0 lead over Vienna Dooly County.
The Cougars registered a 10-0 advantage at intermission over the Bobcats.
Cordele Crisp County jumped to a 17-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
