LaGrange Troup County played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 33-0 verdict over Hamilton Harris County in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 19.
LaGrange Troup County pulled in front of Hamilton Harris County 18-0 to begin the second quarter.
LaGrange Troup County fought to a 33-0 intermission margin at Hamilton Harris County’s expense.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.