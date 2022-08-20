Bremen nips Franklin Heard County in taut scare 15-13

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Bremen wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 15-13 over Franklin Heard County in Georgia high school football on August 19.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
The Blue Devils’ offense darted in front for a 6-0 lead over the Braves at the intermission.
Bremen darted to a 15-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Braves managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
