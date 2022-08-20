Dacula Hebron Christian finds its footing in sprinting past Gainesville Chestatee 63-13

Dacula Hebron Christian lit up the scoreboard on August 19 to propel past Gainesville Chestatee for a 63-13 victory in Georgia high school football on August 19
Dacula Hebron Christian opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gainesville Chestatee through the first quarter.
The Lions registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the War Eagles.
Dacula Hebron Christian steamrolled to a 63-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
