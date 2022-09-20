Harlem shoots past Evans Greenbrier with early burst 27-7

Harlem took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Evans Greenbrier 27-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Harlem moved in front of Evans Greenbrier 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense breathed fire in front for a 20-0 lead over the Wolfpack at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
