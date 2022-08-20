Covington Eastside trips Locust Grove Luella in tenacious tussle 21-14

Covington Eastside finally found a way to top Locust Grove Luella 21-14 on August 19 in Georgia football.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Eagles opened a thin 7-6 gap over the Lions at halftime.
Covington Eastside jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions enjoyed an 8-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
