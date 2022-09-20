Close Encounter: Waynesboro Burke County nips Thomson 24-21

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Waynesboro Burke County chalked up in tripping Thomson 24-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 19.
The first quarter gave Waynesboro Burke County a 3-0 lead over Thomson.
The Bears' offense moved in front for a 17-14 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 24-21.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
