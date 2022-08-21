Atlanta Pace overcomes Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal in seat-squirming affair 20-17

Atlanta Pace showed its poise to outlast a game Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal squad for a 20-17 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on August 20.
Atlanta Pace darted in front of Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.
The Golden Bears managed a 7-3 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.