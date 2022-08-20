Marietta Sprayberry refuses to yield in shutout of Smyrna Campbell 21-0

Marietta Sprayberry’s defense kept Smyrna Campbell under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 21-0 decision in Georgia high school football action on August 19.
Marietta Sprayberry drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Smyrna Campbell after the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets opened a thin 14-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Yellow Jackets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
