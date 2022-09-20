Vice-grip defense fuels Savannah Benedictine Military’s win over Savannah Jenkins 45-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Savannah Benedictine Military as it controlled Savannah Jenkins' offense 45-0 in a sterling defensive showcase for a Georgia high school football victory on August 19.
Savannah Benedictine Military drew first blood by forging a 31-0 margin over Savannah Jenkins after the first quarter.
The Cadets' offense pulled in front for a 45-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.
