ajc logo
X

Statesboro Bulloch paints near-perfect picture in win over Chula Tiftarea 42-20

ajc.com

Sports
By Sports Bot
Aug 20, 2022

Statesboro Bulloch ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Chula Tiftarea 42-20 on August 19 in Georgia football action.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

Editors' Picks
090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dealing with injuries, absences20h ago
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes while 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu applies pressure. Like the Falcons, the Seahawks elected to move on from their longtime quarterback this past offseason. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: Tony Avelar

Seahawks on the same rebuilding path as Falcons
1h ago
The Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Nationals. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: AP

Braves recall Bryce Elder, who provides length and spot-start option
17h ago
Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter and his teammates are eager to return to the court. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

5 Hawks storylines heading into training camp
18h ago
Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter and his teammates are eager to return to the court. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

5 Hawks storylines heading into training camp
18h ago
Dom Dwyer (right), forward for Atlanta United, and Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (left) go for a header during the Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United soccer game on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Atlanta United tied Philadelphia Union 0-0. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta United: Does possession matter?
6h ago
The Latest
Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott will try to lead his team to its first victory of the season Thursday night. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Georgia State tries to clean up mental mistakes before Thursday game with Coastal
18h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
21h ago
Overtime Elite’s Damien Wilkins adding to family legacy
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
22h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top