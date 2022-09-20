Gainesville East Hall exhales after close call with Oakwood West Hall 19-14

Gainesville East Hall derailed Oakwood West Hall's hopes after a 19-14 verdict on August 19 in Georgia football.
Oakwood West Hall showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Gainesville East Hall as the first quarter ended.
The Vikings' offense moved in front for a 12-7 lead over the Spartans at halftime.
Gainesville East Hall jumped to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans outpointed the Vikings 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
