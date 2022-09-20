Flowery Branch slides past Decatur in fretful clash 39-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in Flowery Branch's direction just enough to squeeze past Decatur 39-38 in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 19.
The first quarter gave Flowery Branch a 23-14 lead over Decatur.
Defense ruled the second quarter as the Falcons and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.
Decatur moved ahead of Flowery Branch 31-30 to start the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was decisive for the Falcons, as they climbed out of a hole with a 39-38 scoring margin.
