No scoring allowed: Douglasville Chapel Hill pushes past Stone Mountain 17-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Douglasville Chapel Hill as it controlled Stone Mountain’s offense 17-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 19.
Douglasville Chapel Hill opened with a 7-0 advantage over Stone Mountain through the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 17-0 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.