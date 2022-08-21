ajc logo
Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic trips Dacula in tenacious tussle 10-7

By Sports Desk
57 minutes ago

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic defeated Dacula 10-7 in Georgia high school football action on August 19.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.

