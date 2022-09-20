Marietta Osborne engulfs Woodstock in point barrage 46-7

Marietta Osborne stomped on Woodstock 46-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Marietta Osborne and Woodstock were both scoreless.
The Cardinals opened a giant 26-0 gap over the Wolverines at halftime.
Marietta Osborne thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wolverines narrowed the gap 7-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
