Snellville Shiloh comes up short in matchup with Lawrenceville Mountain View 24-14

Lawrenceville Mountain View had its hands full but finally brushed off Snellville Shiloh 24-14 on August 19 in Georgia football.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Bears fought to a 17-7 halftime margin at the Generals' expense.
Snellville Shiloh battled back to make it 17-14 in the third quarter.
The Bears put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Generals 7-0 in the last stanza.
