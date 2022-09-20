Halt: Augusta Lucy C Laney pushes the mute button on Johnston Thurmond’s offense 16-0

Defense dominated as Augusta Lucy C Laney pitched a 16-0 shutout of Johnston Thurmond in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Augusta Lucy C Laney pulled in front of Johnston Thurmond 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second, third and fourth quarters.
