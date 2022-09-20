Ringgold Heritage outclasses Ringgold 31-17

Ringgold Heritage grabbed a 31-17 victory at the expense of Ringgold in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 19.
Ringgold Heritage drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over Ringgold after the first quarter.
The Generals registered a 24-10 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
