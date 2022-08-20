ajc logo
Full throttle: Nahunta Brantley County establishes quick lead, cruises past Pearson Atkinson County 34-6

Sports
By Sports Desk
56 minutes ago

A swift early pace pushed Nahunta Brantley County past Pearson Atkinson County Friday 34-6 on August 19 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Nahunta Brantley County a 20-0 lead over Pearson Atkinson County.

Nahunta Brantley County thundered to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.

