Full throttle: Nahunta Brantley County establishes quick lead, cruises past Pearson Atkinson County 34-6

A swift early pace pushed Nahunta Brantley County past Pearson Atkinson County Friday 34-6 on August 19 in Georgia football.
The first quarter gave Nahunta Brantley County a 20-0 lead over Pearson Atkinson County.
Nahunta Brantley County thundered to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.
