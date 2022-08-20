Boxed in: Cartersville’s defense bottles Canton Cherokee’s attack 35-0

Cartersville corralled Canton Cherokee’s offense and never let go to fuel a 35-0 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 19.
Cartersville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Canton Cherokee through the first quarter.
The Hurricanes registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.
Cartersville stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
