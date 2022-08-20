ajc logo
X

Boxed in: Cartersville’s defense bottles Canton Cherokee’s attack 35-0

ajc.com

Sports
By Sports Desk
1 hour ago

Cartersville corralled Canton Cherokee’s offense and never let go to fuel a 35-0 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 19.

Cartersville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Canton Cherokee through the first quarter.

The Hurricanes registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Cartersville stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks
Tasks for Braves are re-signing Dansby Swanson, filling needs, avoiding tax6h ago
10 quick takes from Falcons at Jets practice
10h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s 12th preseason practice
10h ago
Georgia defensive backs learning legend of ‘Coach Boom’ Will Muschamp
8h ago
Georgia defensive backs learning legend of ‘Coach Boom’ Will Muschamp
8h ago
Even after turnover, Georgia Tech running backs remain deep
10h ago
The Latest
Atlanta TV sports listings
23m ago
Kennesaw North Cobb clips Atlanta Westlake in tight tilt 21-17
44m ago
Opelika edges Hogansville Callaway in tough test 29-28
45m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top