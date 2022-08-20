Resurgence: Ellijay Gilmer fights back to beat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 32-13

Ellijay Gilmer overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 32-13 win against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High on August 19 in Georgia football action.
The start wasn’t the problem for Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Ellijay Gilmer through the end of the first quarter.
The Bobcats’ offense moved in front for a 19-13 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Bobcats’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.