Suwanee Lambert tacks win on Canton Sequoyah 41-14

Suwanee Lambert’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Canton Sequoyah 41-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Suwanee Lambert darted in front of Canton Sequoyah 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Longhorns opened a monstrous 27-0 gap over the Chiefs at halftime.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
