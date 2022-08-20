Douglasville South Paulding clips Kennesaw Harrison in tight tilt 28-20

Douglasville South Paulding finally found a way to top Kennesaw Harrison 28-20 in Georgia high school football action on August 19.
Douglasville South Paulding opened with a 7-0 advantage over Kennesaw Harrison through the first quarter.
The Spartans’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Hoyas at halftime.
Kennesaw Harrison negated its deficit by outscoring Douglasville South Paulding 7-0 in the third quarter.
The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-6 advantage in the frame.
