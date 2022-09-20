Tough tussle: Elberton Elbert County breaks free from Hartwell Hart County 31-28

A tight-knit tilt turned in Elberton Elbert County's direction just enough to squeeze past Hartwell Hart County 31-28 in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 19.
Elberton Elbert County opened with a 10-7 advantage over Hartwell Hart County through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils opened a slim 17-14 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils and the Bulldogs each scored in the final quarter.
