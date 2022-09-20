Dawsonville Dawson County survives close clash with Jefferson Jackson County 28-21

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Dawsonville Dawson County wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 28-21 over Jefferson Jackson County in Georgia high school football on August 19.
Dawsonville Dawson County moved in front of Jefferson Jackson County 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage 7-6 at intermission over the Tigers.
Dawsonville Dawson County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-14 lead over Jefferson Jackson County.
The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Panthers' 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.
