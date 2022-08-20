Duluth exerts defensive dominance to doom Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. 35-0

Duluth didn’t bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.’s attack in a virtuoso 35-0 performance on August 19 in Georgia football action.
Duluth moved in front of Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. 15-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats fought to a 29-0 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.
Duluth steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
