Cumming Forsyth Central delivers smashing punch to stump Johns Creek Chattahoochee 44-21

Cumming Forsyth Central handled Johns Creek Chattahoochee 44-21 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 19.
Cumming Forsyth Central thundered in front of Johns Creek Chattahoochee 27-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs opened a lopsided 37-14 gap over the Cougars at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
