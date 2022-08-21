Evans earns narrow win over North Augusta 16-7

Evans weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning a 16-7 victory against North Augusta during this Georgia football game.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Knights fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.
North Augusta battled back to make it 10-7 in the third quarter.
The Knights held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
