Woodstock Etowah outclasses Marietta Lassiter 25-14

Woodstock Etowah turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 25-14 win over Marietta Lassiter in Georgia high school football action on August 19.
Woodstock Etowah moved in front of Marietta Lassiter 3-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans came from behind to grab the advantage 14-3 at intermission over the Eagles.
Woodstock Etowah broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an 18-14 lead over Marietta Lassiter.
The Eagles’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
