Kennesaw North Cobb Christian clips Dalton Christian Heritage in tight tilt 21-14

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian could finally catch its breath after a close call against Dalton Christian Heritage in a 21-14 victory during this Georgia football game.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Dalton Christian Heritage settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
The Eagles put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Lions 14-7 in the last stanza.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.