It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Lexington Oglethorpe had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Commerce East Jackson 16-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 19.
Commerce East Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over Lexington Oglethorpe at the end of the first quarter.
The Patriots kept a 13-7 halftime margin at the Eagles' expense.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Patriots outscored the Eagles 3-0 in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.