Atlanta Woodward Academy outlasts Sharpsburg Trinity Christian 37-19

Atlanta Woodward Academy notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Sharpsburg Trinity Christian 37-19 on August 19 in Georgia football.
Atlanta Woodward Academy opened with a 14-10 advantage over Sharpsburg Trinity Christian through the first quarter.
The War Eagles fought to a 27-17 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.
Atlanta Woodward Academy charged to a 37-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.