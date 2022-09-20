Blakely Early County gives Colquitt Miller County the business 52-14

Blakely Early County's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 52-14 win over Colquitt Miller County in Georgia high school football on August 19.
Blakely Early County charged in front of Colquitt Miller County 33-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Pirates showed some mettle by fighting back to a 39-14 halftime margin.
Blakely Early County charged to a 46-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bobcats held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
