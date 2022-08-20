Roswell Centennial nets nifty victory over Marietta Wheeler 21-14

Roswell Centennial edged Marietta Wheeler 21-14 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on August 19 in Georgia football.
Marietta Wheeler showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Roswell Centennial as the first quarter ended.
The Wildcats got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 14-0 margin over the Knights at intermission.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
A 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Knights’ defeat of the Wildcats.
